O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal have been playing scintillating football recently but, for the first time in the Premier League this season, they won ugly at Leeds United on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta will not have wanted his side to be playing with their backs to the wall for the entire second half at Elland Road, but the most important thing was to come away with the three points. Heroic defensive efforts were to thank for that, with Aaron Ramsdale having his best game of the season.

We saw the first signs of Arsenal’s thin squad feeling tired last week. After a midweek trip to the Arctic Circle, Leeds sensed an opportunity, repeatedly raising the intensity throughout the game and the Gunners didn’t appear to be able to match it.

With two games a week for another four weeks, Arsenal will need to be able to continue to win ugly at times and grind out victories in games with tighter margins than they may usually strive for.

Title talk is still not a serious thought in the minds of most fans, but with Manchester City’s invincibility cloak dropping at Liverpool, there’s a real opportunity to be top of the tree at Christmas.