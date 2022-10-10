Guardiola on rotation, levels and Copenhagen
- Published
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City’s visit to Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
The fixture schedule makes preparation and analysis tricky before each game: “We don’t have much time to think or reflect on how we are doing. In general we’re playing good and I’m satisfied.”
He is pleased his players have retained their hunger despite recent success: “We are scoring lots of goals, conceding few chances and that shows we are at the level of previous seasons. It means the time is still here and did not disappear.”
He had a wry smile about Phil Foden: “He’s been really good. I have no complaints.”
Playing the same back four is impossible: “I would love to but they cannot handle playing every three days. It’s important that everyone gets a chance to play and perform well. We need everybody if we want to be in all the titles.”
On opponents Copenhagen who City beat 5-0 last week: “They will want to perform better – I’m sure their players will have pride. It will be different from last week but we have a chance to qualify for the last 16 and that’s what we will try to do.”