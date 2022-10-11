C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Brendan, will you please leave our club.

Of course you won’t walk - why should you when you could get up to a reported £10m if you are sacked? So Top, please do it. £10m is a lot of money. I accept that. But how much will it cost us if we get relegated?

Last season, I gave you time because I understood the injuries. This season, I gave you time because of the financial position.

After Nottingham Forest, I gave you time because I thought I could see an improvement.

But you are actually making us worse.

You are supposed to be this fantastic coach, but you have often been out-thought by 'less experienced' bosses. On Saturday, you were out-thought by someone with only four games of experience as a caretaker manager.

You said the target was 40 points. At this rate, we might not beat Derby's record-low tally of 11.

No-one at the club will talk directly to the fans on a fan channel because they know the questions would be awkward.

But please, Top, remove this man before he ruins you and your dad’s legacy.