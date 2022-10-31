A﻿ "rejuvenated" Marcus Rashford is leading Erik ten Hag's revolution at Old Trafford, according to United We Stand editor Andy Mitten.

T﻿he England forward netted his 100th goal for the Manchester United to see off West Ham on Sunday and Mitten is delighted at the upturn in form from the academy star.

"﻿He looks confident and he spoke confidently after the game," Mitten told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"﻿I'm really pleased he's playing well and I'm enjoying watching him play again. He's fast, beating players and scoring goals.

"﻿He looks rejuvenated and keeps talking about having a clearer headspace. The mental side of it is very important for him and United really need his form as they have a shortage of forward players."

M﻿itten also backed Harry Maguire after the club captain impressed on his return to the starting line-up.

"﻿Yesterday was good for United and good for Maguire," said Mitten. "Some of the abuse has been way beyond the pale and when West Ham came on in the second half, he was one of the main players keeping the ball out of the net."

