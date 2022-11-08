'Newcastle aren’t just clinging onto the top four… they are climbing it'

Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Newcastle United are in dream land.

Third. THIRD IN THE LEAGUE! Newcastle United aren’t just clinging onto the top four… they are climbing it! Rising up the league this weekend to the dizzying heights of third position is a pinch-me moment for the Toon Army.

This time last year they found themselves rock bottom of the Premier League and doomed for relegation. Now they are guaranteed to be in the Champions League places heading into the World Cup break - destined for greatness?!

Eddie Howe’s high-flying Magpies are relentless in their pursuit of shocking the world and stirring up the 'big six’. Another comprehensive win on Sunday - and another clinical display in front of goal, scoring four or more goals for the fourth match in the past seven outings, including Miguel Almiron scoring yet again; his eighth goal of the season.

The last time Newcastle United started a Premier League season this well - 27 points after 14 games - was in the 1996-97 season - when they finished second! The Geordies are dreaming and who could blame them?!