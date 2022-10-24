Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Massive apologies to Bournemouth fans. I knew as soon as I finally predicted they would win, against Southampton on Wednesday, that their unbeaten run under Gary O'Neil would soon be over.

All I can say is that it won't happen again. Well, I certainly won't tip them to beat West Ham anyway.

The Hammers were really unlucky not to get anything at Anfield on Wednesday and, that game aside, they have been in pretty decent form.

Whelan's prediction: 2-2

Bournemouth have surprised a few teams already this season, so I think they will get something here too.

Bowman's prediction: 1-1

I do like West Ham and I really rate Declan Rice, but Bournemouth always seem to be well organised.

F﻿ind out how Sutton, Whelan and Bowman have got on with their predictions so far this weekend