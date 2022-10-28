'I have to say thanks for this team'
Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has thanked Graham Potter for the team he inherited.
Potter brings his Chelsea side to Amex Stadium on Saturday, less than two months after his sudden switch to the Blues.
The former Albion head coach is unbeaten so far at Stamford Bridge, while De Zerbi has yet to win as Seagulls boss.
"He did a very big job here," said De Zerbi. "I have to say thanks for this team. Tomorrow, I must win - I want to win the first game. We need one win to change this moment.
"This moment is not bad, but when the results are not good, you are a bit sad. The style of play, the quality of play, the skills we showed are very good."
On whether Potter's knowledge of the Albion players is an advantage.
"You can know everything, but you can lose the same way," he said. "I think I changed something in this month and I think we are able to play a good game."