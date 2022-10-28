B﻿righton boss Roberto de Zerbi has thanked Graham Potter for the team he inherited.

P﻿otter brings his Chelsea side to Amex Stadium on Saturday, less than two months after his sudden switch to the Blues.

T﻿he former Albion head coach is unbeaten so far at Stamford Bridge, while De Zerbi has yet to win as Seagulls boss.

"He did a very big job here," said De Zerbi. "I have to say thanks for this team. Tomorrow, I must win - I want to win the first game. We need one win to change this moment.

"This moment is not bad, but when the results are not good, you are a bit sad. The style of play, the quality of play, the skills we showed are very good."

O﻿n whether Potter's knowledge of the Albion players is an advantage.

"You can know everything, but you can lose the same way," he said. "I think I changed something in this month and I think we are able to play a good game."