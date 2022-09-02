Fulham have learned from their last season in the Premier League by blending youth and experience, believes BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

While the Cottagers did not spend as much as the last time they were promoted, Stone is full of praise for their strategy, including the signing of former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian.

Speaking on a special live edition of The Football News Show, Stone said: "Fulham got caught out a couple of years ago when they spent a lot of money on players. They thought that would be the answer, but it proved not to be as they went straight back down again.

"They have tried to be a little more circumspect this time around, tried to bring a mixture of youth and experience.

"Willian is a good signing - someone with knowledge of the Premier League. They've mixed that with players who got them promoted, to keep that spring going, and they have started well, with Mitrovic scoring goals."

However, former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown was a little less confident about Willian's arrival, saying: "I'm not sure how that is going to at 34. He has got the knowledge, but is it going to work out? Has he got the hunger and desire if it doesn’t go so well?"

