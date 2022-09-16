Wolves expect Raul Jimenez to be out for a few weeks while Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic may not return until next pre-season.

Kalajdzic is in the “early stages of rehabilitation” after an operation on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Wolves said in a statement on their website: “Typically, players return at around nine months after surgery for an injury like this.”

The club expect Chiquinho back for next pre-season after undergoing knee surgery.

Jimenez will join up with his Mexico team-mates for the first week of the international break “but only to continue with his rehabilitation plan.”

Wolves said the striker's return from groin injury will take "a few weeks".