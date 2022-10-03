Anfield points would 'rank right up there' - Tavernier

J﻿ames Tavernier says taking something from the Champions League meeting with Liverpool at Anfield would "rank right up there" in Rangers' best European results of recent times.

T﻿he Ibrox side lost their opening two matches to Ajax and Napoli and the captain acknowledged they must "take some points" from the double header with the English side if they are to prolong their stay in continental competition.

"﻿We don't just want to take part," Tavernier said. "We want to go toe-to-toe with the giants of Europe.

“Liverpool have one of the best front threes in the world and we have to try and keep them quiet and put our stamp on the game and create chances."