Lopetegui ready for business
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Julen Lopetegui spent a bit of time wandering around Wolves' admittedly very impressive museum earlier.
He would have seen pictures of Major Frank Buckley and Stan Cullis, two of the club's most prominent managers, who between them were in charge for 33 years.
It is doubtful Lopetegui will get anywhere near that, but he arrives from Spain with a determination to drag Wolves away from the foot of the Premier League.
One of his coaches sat with the 56-year-old to help with his English - but it was only needed sparingly.
Lopetegui has taken a risk signing to the end of the 2024-25 season. But he has already made a statement of intent by making it clear he puts Wolves' interests about of Raul Jimenez's personal desire to play at the World Cup.
Like any manager, Lopetegui's tenure will be defined by results. But, as first impressions go, this was a good start.