H﻿earts boss Robbie Neilson says the main aim of the club's week-long Spanish training camp is "getting back to what we did last season".

N﻿eilson's lengthy casualty list is clearing and he told Hearts TV: "With the number of injuries we’ve had, we had to come away from our regular formation with so many centre-halves missing.

“Now that the majority of them are coming back, we can start getting back to the way we want to play.”

H﻿earts arrived at their Malaga base on Wednesday and have friendlies lined up against La Liga side Almeria on Friday and English Championship club Blackburn on Sunday.

“The boys are excited to be back and we’ve got a few young lads along too so they bring their energy which is great," said Neilson.

"We came here in the summer and it was great. It’s quite secluded, the pitches are great and hotel’s good as well. So it’s a great set-up and we’re very pleased with it."