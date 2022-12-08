Is staying up enough for Marsch?

How well has Jesse Marsch done as Leeds manager?

The Don't Go To Bed Just Yet team have had a debate on the question.

Get the podcast here. And remember BBC Radio Leeds are covering the Whites against Elche with full commentary tonight.

What do you think on Marsch? Is he doing enough? Is he making progress? What does an acceptable season look like? Let us know your thoughts here

