Remember the days when football's elite names used pre-season as a chance to put their feet up and indulge, perhaps packing on some timber in the process?

Our modern-day professionals seem to have shunned it fully as in their time off, Leicester City's James Maddison, Fulham's Harrison Reed, Aston Villa's Calum Chambers, and Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been working out as a group at a complex in Portugal.

Maddison has shared snaps of himself whipping free-kicks into the top corner and images of him generally working up a sweat alongside other Premier League names.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is packing plenty into his summer break as his partner Perrie Edwards announced he proposed to her while on holiday over the weekend., external