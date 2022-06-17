We asked you what you make of Arsenal's 2002-23 Premier League schedule after the fixture list was released on Thursday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Michael: Need a great start after last season and then get consistent. First games give encouragement that this will happen.

Asim: The first five games Arsenal hopefully can win. The interesting one will be the Manchester United match, with them now under Ten Hag. If they have a rocky start and are already six or seven points behind the Gunners, Mikel should reinforce to the players that they can also be beaten as well.

Adam: The first few games are very winnable, but a bad start again and I cannot support Arteta. Hopefully we show a bit more spirit when we concede first too.

Tom: I reckon the first give games are five wins. With our squad fully fit, all points should be possible against those mid-table/newly promoted sides. I think the run of games in October - when we have Manchester City, Liverpool and Spurs - is tricky. We have to concentrate in that month so much.