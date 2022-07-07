Manchester United have made a £51m bid for Ajax forward Antony, but the Dutch club are holding out for a fee of £68m. (Goal), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal are confident of beating the Red Devils to the £30m signing of Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Sun), external

United still do not know when Cristiano Ronaldo will return to training as the Old Trafford club prepare to leave for their pre-season tour to Thailand on Friday. (Times - subscription required), external

Bayern Munich director Oliver Kahn says a move for Ronaldo would not fit in with the German club's "philosophy". (Mail), external

Jesse Lingard is set to fly to the United States to hold talks with two Major League Soccer sides following his release by the club last month. (ESPN), external

