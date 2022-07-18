We asked for your views on Nottingham Forest's transfer window so far and whether or not more signings are needed.

Here are some of your thoughts.

Tom: I think we are covered in defence now. Further forward needs some attention. Fingers crossed.

Duncan: I think Forest will sign another five or so players to add quality to midfield and depth to the squad. I expect us to stay up fairly comfortably.

Expect Morgan Gibbs-White to sign 10 minutes before the transfer window slams shut!

Rob: Think it would be a good idea to look at James Garner. Man Utd have spent a fortune on buying players and will want to recoup some money. He will be well down the pecking order and has got his best years in front of him. He’s young and will increase in value. But I trust in Steve Cooper's judgement.

Stu: I feel like there's a lot of thought going into improving the squad where needed. The manager seems to be trying to put his own stamp on the squad and improving where he thinks we need to improve. Fingers crossed it works well.

Jonathan: Looking forward to the season, some very astute transfer dealings too. We'll surprise a few teams.