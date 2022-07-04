'Southampton lead chase for Rangers' Aribo'

Southampton have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo as the Nigeria international enters the final 12 months of his Ibrox contract. (Daily Record), external

The Antonio Colak to Rangers transfer saga is set to be resolved in the next 48 hours as PAOK Salonika have secured a deal for Fortuna Dusseldorf's Khaled Narey to replace the striker. (Express), external

Rangers have rejected a loan bid from French club Auxerre for striker Fashion Sakala. (Homme du Match via Football Scotland, external)

Read the rest of Monday's Scottish gossip...