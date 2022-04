Burnley travel to Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday as they hope to continue their unlikely march towards safety.

The Clarets taken won seven points from three games, a run that has seen them escape from the relegation zone at Everton's expense.

Interim boss Michael Jackson will hope to continue that sensational form since he took over - what team should he pick to face Watford?

It's time to pick your Burnley starting XI against Watford