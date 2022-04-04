Pep Guardiola says there is a misconception about Deigo Simeone's style of play as Manchester City prepare to host Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Guardiola last faced Simeone in 2016 when his Bayern Munich side were beaten by Atletico at the same stage of the competition.

When asked about the Argentine's style of play, Guardiola said: "After watching Atletico there is a misconception, wrong, about the way he plays. It's more offensive than people believe.

"He doesn't want to take a risk in the build up but they have quality in the final third. When the ball is in our half, how competitive they are, depends on the position and movement, they know exactly how to play. In the moments of the game, these situations they are really good.

When asked about Atletico supposedly being well-versed in the 'dark arts', Guardiola said: "We have to do the same, defend our position. It's part of the game.

"What is playing ugly? My team won in Old Trafford 1-0 and Bernardo Silva spent five minutes in the corner, that is not ugly. It's defending the position.

"I'm here to talk about what we try to do, I never judge the opponents. What they do, what we have to do to win."