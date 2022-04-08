Smith on injuries, avoiding relegation and Burnley

Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich City host Burnley on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Canaries boss:

Ozan Kabak has been ruled out for the rest of the season with "a significant hamstring injury" and is returning to Schalke for treatment.

Brandon Williams and Lukas Rupp will return to training today and Smith is hopeful Max Aarons will join them.

He added that there has been illness within the squad this week but said: "I won’t go into who they are but we are not going to know if they are available yet."

On if Sunday's game is must-win, Smith said: "What will be will be."

He said Sean Dyche's side have been in this position before and said "it's a game we have to be really good in".

Smith said "it wasn’t a great performance against Brighton but it was a good result" and hopes that will give his side confidence.

Smith said his remit is to stay in the Premier League and added: "I’ve never been relegated and I want that to continue. I know it’s going to be tough but we’ll be battling every step of the way."

Smith said Jonathan Rowe's performances from the bench "have been really good so far, adding: "I’ve got to judge whether he can do it from the start."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences