Newcastle v Wolves: Team news

Newcastle will welcome back Miguel Almiron, who was ruled out of the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur after testing positive for Covid-19.

Midfielder Joe Willock faces a late fitness test as he attempts to manage an ongoing knee issue.

Federico Fernandez could feature for the first time since December following a string of injuries.

Wolves have no new injury concerns, although forward Raul Jimenez serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Ki-Jana Hoever and Ruben Neves remain long-term absentees.

