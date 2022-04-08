Newcastle v Wolves: Team news
Newcastle will welcome back Miguel Almiron, who was ruled out of the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur after testing positive for Covid-19.
Midfielder Joe Willock faces a late fitness test as he attempts to manage an ongoing knee issue.
Federico Fernandez could feature for the first time since December following a string of injuries.
Wolves have no new injury concerns, although forward Raul Jimenez serves the second game of a two-match ban.
Ki-Jana Hoever and Ruben Neves remain long-term absentees.
