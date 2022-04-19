Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock says he can't see anything other than a win for Jurgen Klopp's side against Manchester United at Anfield tonight.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "I think it will be a good game. The rivalry between the two clubs is huge.

"You look at the two clubs and Liverpool are obviously the form team. United are all over the place at the moment. They can’t string results together and they can’t put performances together. They will always make it tough, coming to Anfield, but I don’t see anything but a Liverpool victory tonight, just because of the way they have been playing of late.

"The one thing that Liverpool won’t be at the moment is complacent. They can’t be because of what’s ahead of them. It’s about putting pressure on Manchester City, because they play Brighton tomorrow and they will be hoping that they can do them a favour and hoping that City slip up along the way.

"Arguably at the minute all they are missing is a Mohamed Salah goal, and how often do we say that with the form he has been in? Tonight could be the night that he finally gets a goal."