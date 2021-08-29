Burnley 1-1 Leeds: Bielsa reaction

Marcelo Bielsa to BBC Match of the Day: “The game was very difficult, very disputed. We at least deserved a draw. If we had scored first, it would have been more accessible for us to win.

“Apart from two segments in the middle of each half, we dominated the play. To play well and create danger, we need our creative players to shine and for our opponents, through set-pieces and through forcing errors and taking advantage, their two centre-forwards managed to create as much danger as we did.

“Every goal you concede generates disappointment, the opponent today managed set-pieces very well and that caused us danger and finally they scored – just because you know the opponents’ weapon does not mean you cannot suffer from it.

“But it’s a value of the team not giving up, to fight, and obtaining less than they deserve but at least drawing."