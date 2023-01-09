Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde, with the 19-year-old Spain international yet to sign a contract extension at the Nou Camp. (Sport, in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain interested in signing Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, who could still be on his way out of Barcelona this window. They would face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle United for the 28-year-old. (Sport, in Spanish), external

