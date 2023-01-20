Journalist Luke Edwards says he would be surprised if Bournemouth's English winger Jaidon Anthony signed for Arsenal in January, but the Gunners need a big squad to win the league.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old as Mikel Arteta looks to add further wide options to his squad.

Anthony spent ten years in the Arsenal academy before joining Bournemouth in 2016.

The Telegraph's Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He's done really well at Bournemouth. He's also spent time on loan at Weymouth so he's really had to work at his game. I think he's been quite impressive.

"I'd be surprised at him going back to Arsenal I have to say. I don't really think having signed Trossard they need him, but it would be a nice story if he had that tale of rejection, had to go to Bournemouth to rebuild his career, and then went back to Arsenal and was a huge success."

