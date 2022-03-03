Leicester v Leeds: What does the form show?

Leeds are unbeaten in their last five away league games against Leicester (W2 D3). They won this fixture 3-1 last season but haven’t won consecutive league visits against the Foxes since September 1982.

Leicester’s Harvey Barnes has scored in all three of his Premier League games against Leeds; only two players have ever scored in four consecutive appearances against the Whites in the competition – Alan Shearer (1992 to 1995) and Thierry Henry (2002 to 2004).

Leeds conceded at least three goals in all five of their Premier League games in February, setting a competition record for the most goals conceded in a single calendar month (20). The last team to concede 3+ goals in six consecutive top-flight matches were Birmingham City between October-December 1964.