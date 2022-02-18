Dean Smith says he is really disappointed for Adam Idah after the 21-year-old was ruled out for the season - but that he believes other players can fill his space in the team.

Idah had surgery to repair his meniscus yesterday, with Smith admitting it’s a “big blow” for the Canaries.

“He’d broken into the team and was doing really well for us,” he said. “He’s a young player who was getting better and you could see the confidence he had from scoring his first goal.

“But it does give an opportunity for other players to step up to the plate.

"Josh Sargent has similar attributes to Adam so can play that role alongside Teemu [Pukki]. He can make it stick, he can run in behind, he can score goals.

“We’re really disappointed to lose Adam but we’ve got the quality to make up for it.”