Crystal Palace v Brighton: Team news

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur is available for the first time this season after recovering from a long-standing groin injury.

Defender Joachim Andersen is close to a return but Wilfried Zaha remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Brighton forward Evan Ferguson is pushing for a recall after missing the win over Bournemouth with a knee issue.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister returns from suspension but this game comes too soon for Adam Lallana.

