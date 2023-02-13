We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Leeds and Manchester United.

Here are some of your comments:

Leeds fans

Howard: Second game when Bamford and McKennie are substituted and we conceded two. Says it all to me. Otherwise over 180 minutes Leeds were excellent and deserved more than one point. Story of our season to date.

David: Really missing Rodrigo and other injuries meant a weak bench. Should have never taken Harrison off as Aaronson is too lightweight. We did well to match them for 80 mins taking account of the above but relegation looks a certainty with no goalscorer.

Andrew: The sacking of Jesse Marsch has been proved right. In the past two games the management team have been able to improve and get more out of the players, confirming Marsch was unable to motivate and/or inspire the team!

Ian: Defensively we were quite strong but there is not much creativity in midfield so the only time we look dangerous is on the counter or if our press works and we regain possession up the field. The reason why we might go down is that apart from Southampton and Bournemouth there are no obvious relegation candidates.

Geoff: If you don’t take your chances when on top and then switch off, you end up losing. Same story all season.

Manchester United fans

Hamza: A game we definitely would have lost last season - huge progress. Still looking much weaker without Casemiro and Eriksen, and missing that clinical point man for our forwards to play off.

John: Incredible transformation of the team since Ten Hag became manager. Phasing out Cristiano Ronaldo has given freedom to Rashford. He has regained his appetite and all of them have been man-managed brilliantly. The squad have all played their part and in the true traditions of the club, young boys are given an opportunity. This filters down to the under-19s. Great!

Andrew: Scrappy performance. The absence of Casemiro has been telling in the past couple of games. The team just loses any sense of control without him. Martinez coming on settled the whole team down and we started to gain some composure after that. He played progressive passes too, not the side-to-side we saw from Maguire and Shaw.

Lee: Why, when Harry Maguire is in the team, do we always seem to play at a slower pace and don't pass it forward as much? Is it because the midfield knows he can't be left on his own at the back so they drop deep to cover?

Adrian: It was a hard-fought win, just about deserved. But it proved our strength in depth of the squad is not there yet. Worried about the Barcelona game.