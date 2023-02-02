Graham Potter has wished a "top professional and a top person" after the loss of Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho to Arsenal.

The Italy midfielder switched Stamford Bridge for Emirates Stadium on deadline day in a £12m move that Potter believes was "win, win, win".

"For the four months I have worked with him, he has been fantastic," said Potter.

"His service to the club and what he has achieved has been brilliant."

Jorginho won the Champions League and the Club World Cup in a decorated four-and-a-half year stay at Chelsea, as well as Euro 2020 with his country.

"He is a top professional and a top person," continued Potter. "Sometimes you have a decision to make, with the amount of time left on his contract and the opportunity for him to get more security for his family.

"It was win, win, win for everyone."