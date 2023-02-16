Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay revealed the club have donated £3,000 to Hamilton’s youth academy as an “apology and goodwill gesture” for damage caused by away fans’ use of pyotechnics in last week’s Scottish Cup tie.

Hearts won 2-0 in Lanarkshire, but travelling supporters caused “considering damage” by throwing pyro on to the artificial pitch, while some seating was also affected.

“The use of pyro has also seen us fined by UEFA this season and as such, I must implore fans not to bring these dangerous items to any Hearts game,” said McKinlay.

The Hearts chief, though, lauded the the club’s “phenomenal” attendance figures this season, with 3,727 Jambos last Friday accounting for the biggest away attendance recorded at Hamilton's stadium.

Hearts have 15,500 season-ticket holders and a waiting list of more than 3,500, while home attendances so far amount to 315,000 and could reach 450,000 by the end of the season.

“I cannot think of another club in Scotland outside of Celtic and Rangers that has such demand,” added McKinlay.

“What cannot be argued is the vitally important part that our supporters are playing in helping to drive this club forward to another level.”