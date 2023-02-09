In this week's episode of the Footballer's Football podcast, the team have been speaking about the pressure Jurgen Klopp is under at Liverpool and whether his job is under threat.

West Ham forward Michail Antonio believes Klopp's achievements over recent years should be enough, regardless of what happens this season.

He said: "He can finish 16th and still have the job in my eyes. For what he has achieved with Liverpool over the last few years, nobody should even be thinking about sacking the man.

"He should be able to stay in the Premier League and have a job next year to rebuild and go again. Liverpool weren’t even close to it. Nobody should be asking for his head in my opinion."

Newcastle's Callum Wilson agreed, and still thinks the Reds can finish in the top six this season.

He said: "Results change everything. They can make the training ground feel unbelievable or like the worst place in the world to go to.

"After the storm comes the sunshine so you’ve got to stick with him. He probably needs some love showing from the Liverpool fans which I’m sure they give anyway.

"Liverpool are always going to be a top side and if they have a sticky spell they are still going to come back strong. I still think they can make the top six to be honest."

