Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Wilfried Zaha became the first player to score 50 top-flight goals for Crystal Palace when he slotted the ball past Ederson after just four minutes to give Palace the leadPublished24 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The Eagles' chances of holding on to their lead were bolstered when Andre Marriner showed a straight red card to Aymeric Laporte just before half time for bringing down Zaha 35 yards from the City goalImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, However, City continued to dominate as Gabriel Jesus scored an equaliser - only for VAR to rule it out for offside against Phil FodenImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The game was put to bed and Crystal Palace ended a run of four consecutive draws when Conor Gallager fired home Michael Olise's lay-off