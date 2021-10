❓ Mancini

❓ Klopp

❓ Southgate

❓ Pochettino



Last night on Talking Balls @Radio_Gaz and @Natalie_Pike_ played Manchester United manager roulette.



If Solskjaer wasn't in charge of #MUFC who could be next?



Listen back: https://t.co/YyXvQDYjQV pic.twitter.com/Z3HkoTW05g