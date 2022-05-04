Aston Villa have been told by Barcelona they have until the end of May to decide whether they want to sign Brazil attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 29, on a permanent deal this summer. (Sport), external

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are prepared to sell Stefan de Vrij for £15m this summer, with Villa, Tottenham and Newcastle among the clubs interested in the 30-year-old Netherlands centre-back. (Football Insider), external

