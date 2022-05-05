'I'm still not well' - Hodgson reveals he is suffering from shingles

Roy Hodgson revealed he is still suffering from the shingles which saw him miss last week's media duties.

Ray Lewington took the 74-year-old's place in the Burnley pre and post-match news conferences and Hodgson admitted he still isn't fully recovered.

He said: "I'm suffering from shingles, so in actual fact I wasn't actually supposed to be at the game. I wasn't well for a start.

"I'm still not well, it really doesn't go away in a couple of days but I'm working and trying to get to it.

"My eye is 10 times better than it was on Saturday when it was really like a balloon and my face was swollen.

He added: "Yes (I am on the mend) but I'm not right, I'm not sure how long it will take. It's one of those things that people don't know, it could last for a week or even months.

"I've got a very bad headache all the time, like now I've got a very bad headache and my face is still a bit of a mess, but I'm trying to get on with it as best I can."