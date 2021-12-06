Vibrant Villa expose Leicester limitations

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

Aston Villa have certainly regained the feelgood factor under new boss Steven Gerrard - an intangible Leicester seem to have misplaced it for the time being.

Admittedly, the hosts had to shrug off a shaky start on Sunday but the vibrancy of their attacking play was impressive, particularly in the second half, and Gerrard has certainly made an impact since taking over.

Three wins in four - and a commendable display in defeat to champions Manchester City - mean Villa will head to Anfield in good heart on Saturday for what is sure to be an emotional reunion for Gerrard and his beloved Liverpool.

While the former England midfielder has tightened up Villa's previously leaky backline since his arrival, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has failed to address the Foxes' even more pressing defensive issues.

Leicester became the first team in almost 50 years to both score and concede a goal in 15 consecutive away games in England's top flight - and entertainment is never in short supply watching them.

But they simply must solve their set-piece struggles - Ezri Konsa's winner the 10th set-play goal they have conceded this term, a joint Premier League high - if they are to have any chance of coming close to matching, or improving on, successive fifth-place finishes.