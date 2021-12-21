Wolves v Watford: Who makes your Hornets team on Boxing Day?

Watford visit Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, but who will make it into Claudio Ranieri's starting XI as the Hornets bid to end a four-game losing streak?

Ranieri's side have lost seven of their nine games since he took over but their two wins have been eye-catching victories - 5-2 at Everton and 4-1 against Manchester United.

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Hornets team to face Wolves