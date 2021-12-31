City dominate Garth's team of the year

Ederson: With a galaxy of stars playing in front of him, it is easy to forget just how good Ederson actually is. I can't see a better goalkeeper in the world with the ball at his feet, not to mention his saves between the sticks, and his extraordinary distribution.

Ruben Dias: Without doubt the best centre-half at Manchester City since Vincent Kompany. City have struggled to find a suitable replacement for their former captain, but have found a defender in Dias who possesses the same capacity to defend and a player who is much more comfortable on the ball.