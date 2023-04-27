Frank Lampard believes a run of defeats since taking interim charge of Chelsea will not have a lasting impact on the perception of him as a manager.

Club-legend Lampard – who has previously managed the Blues on a permanent basis - took over at Stamford Bridge after the sacking of Graham Potter and so far has five defeats from five games to his name.

"I took the job on knowing the jeopardy of what it might be, but I'm very proud to manage here," Lampard said.

"I came here (in 2019) when we had a difficult moment before, and we had big success in my first year. I went to Everton and had a challenge to stay in the league. I stayed in the league.

"People will perceive you in a different way anyway. In the short-term, I'm not worried."

Chelsea have failed to score in four of Lampard's five matches, culminating in a home defeat to Brentford on Wednesday.

"I want to win games, that's clear. But I understand the problems as to why we're probably not winning games," Lampard added.

"I got asked before about belief and how we're going to change that. I can't just say 'lads, believe' and they're going to run out and believe all of a sudden.

"Those things take time and they take a bit of work, then maybe something goes in your favour. Against Brentford, nothing went in our favour."