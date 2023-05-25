What was Brighton's most memorable final day?

Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Well this season is almost at a close and it has to be said, it has been Brighton & Hove Albion's best ever season.

With a new manager, who's brilliant by the way, new players and a new style of playing, we have consistently been in the top 10 over the season, better than in the last campaign when we finished ninth. This season we will be in sixth and qualify for the Europa League.

What can I say? History in the making. The club have come so, so far since those dark last days of the Goldstone and fighting for survival in English football and fighting for a new ground.

Who would have thought that Brighton would be in Europe? Absolutely brilliant.