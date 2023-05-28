Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil has every right to congratulate himself and his players on a job well done this season despite ending the Premier League campaign with defeat at Everton.

The Cherries were fully committed and Leeds United and Leicester City, who both hoped they might get the result that would spare them the drop into the Championship, could have absolutely no questions about the attitude of O’Neil’s side.

Bournemouth did not play like a side with nothing at stake, showing real character, even though the visiting fans did seem to be relaxed as they bounced beach balls around their section of Goodison Park.

Survival can be rated as success for Bournemouth, who were widely regarded as doomed following their early struggles, which included a 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool, and the sacking of manager Scott Parker.

O’Neil’s composed manner and assurance guided Bournemouth into calmer waters and it is an indication of how he has gone about his job that survival was secured with something to spare.