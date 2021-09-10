Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk

Aside from the debut of a certain Manchester United demigod, this must be the most intriguing fixture of the weekend in the Premier League.

Both sides are winless and they’ve only scored one goal between them. It really could be a pressure cooker atmosphere at Emirates Stadium.

All the pressure is on Mikel Arteta but Norwich fans' spirits are high following a positive performance at home to Leicester. which ended in defeat by the odd goal.

Add in a couple more signings just before the deadline and the Canaries fans travel to the capital with soaring expectations despite a poor record in the red-and-white side of north London.

The last time City won at Arsenal? August 1992 - the season Norwich led the inaugural Premier League for most of the season before falling at the final few hurdles to finish third.