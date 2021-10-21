Leeds United v Wolves: Last time out

Leeds United host Wolves in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Patrick Bamford felt Leeds were "robbed of a point" after the striker had an equalising goal ruled out in a 1-0 defeat at Molineux in February.

Wolves claimed the three points after Adama Traore's thunderous effort from distance struck the crossbar and the ball rebounded off the back of goalkeeper Illan Meslier's head into the Leeds goal.

Bamford thought he had snatched a late equaliser but he was flagged offside, with the video assistant referee agreeing it was the correct decision.