Lawro's predictions: Watford v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Welcome back to the Premier League, Claudio Ranieri. The former Leicester boss had a few days to settle in at Watford but this is a big game for him to kick off with.

Liverpool are sweating on whether Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho will be back from international duty in South America in time to play at Vicarage Road, and what state they will be in.

If Alisson is back in the country, I'd play him - he might be a bit tired from travelling but as a goalkeeper his stamina is not going to be an issue.

This game is mainly going to be about whether Liverpool can break Watford down, anyhow. I think Ranieri will try to make them very difficult to beat, rather than thinking too much about how to start with a win.

Ranieri has promised to take the Watford players out for dinner if they keep a clean sheet, rather than just buying them a pizza like he once said he'd do with Leicester, but I think he will get to keep his wallet in his pocket at the weekend.

Tom's prediction: Well, as I am speaking now I have just jumped off the train on the way down from up north and I am literally standing in Watford. Being a United fan too, I have to back Watford here. 2-1

