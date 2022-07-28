New Palace defender Chris Richards says he was attracted by Patrick Vieira's "vision" for the club after signing from Bayern Munich.

"Palace is a club that seems like they’re always fighting, so it’s really good to see that and they have a young core," Richards told the club's official website, external.

"The coach’s vision for the team informed my path and really brought me to choose Palace."

The 22-year-old faces a tough challenge to get into Palace's first team ahead of Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi, who each impressed last season.

"I know nothing’s going to be given to me but I’m going to give 100% every day," he said.

"I’ll show the trainer why I should be on the field. I know Palace had one of the best defences last year and I just want to add to that.

"I’m a defender that likes to crack people: I like to be physical. I like to play out from the back.

"I try to bring calmness on the ball, off the ball and make the challenges that make opponents fear coming to our backline."