Neilson on Zurich, Hearts' hopes & key men

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson spoke to BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin in Switzerland on the eve of his side' Europa League play-off first leg with FC Zurich.

Here are the key lines:

  • Zurich are favourites against Neilson's European "novices".

  • The game being moved to St Gallen's stadium, 80km from Zurich, will help Hearts, whose fans are expected to account for around 1,000 of the 6,000 crowd.

  • An away win is the target, but Hearts must be defensively strong and well organised to bring back a positive result.

  • Goalkeeper Craig Gordon will again be key, while Lawrence Shankland, Liam Boyce and Barrie McKay can win it at the other end.

  • Neilson expects a difficult test despite Zurich's winless start to the Swiss Super League, where they sit bottom.

  • Full squad to choose from other than long-term absentee Beni Baningime.

  • Reaching the group stage would be "the next stage in the journey" after demotion, promotion, and top-three Premiership finish.