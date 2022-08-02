Former Tottenham and England midfielder Tom Huddlestone has joined Manchester United in a player-coach role within the club's under-21 setup.

It is not anticipated the 35-year-old will play many fixtures but his experience is viewed as a positive for young players at the club.

Paul McShane occupied the role last season but has now moved onto the coaching side at United.

The club said Huddlestone "will create various unique development opportunities for United’s Academy players by coaching from within training sessions and driving daily standards on and off the pitch".

David Hughes has also joined United as a Professional Development Phase coach.

He has previously worked in youth football as head of player development at Southampton, under-18s lead coach at Aston Villa and most recently, academy manager at Cardiff City.