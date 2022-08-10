Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool’s shortage of fit and available midfielders has led to lots of suggestions from Reds fans that Jurgen Klopp really needs to make a move in the transfer market to buy a proven, top-quality midfielder.

The Liverpool manager has been clear in his assessment of the situation. He can’t just buy players for the "here and now". He has to plan for the future. Any further midfield addition this season, would stunt the footballing growth and limit the opportunities of Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones.

The news that Thiago is likely to be out for six weeks with a hamstring injury adds to the injury problems and to the frustration for the fans, as well as Klopp. I think his focus on improving Liverpool’s midfield will centre on a future move for Jude Bellingham. Quite possibly the best young midfielder in Europe at the moment.

The real dilemma right now surrounds who should partner Jordan Henderson and Fabinho for Monday night’s first home game of the season against Crystal Palace. If Naby Keita has recovered from illness in time, he looks likely to be the favoured option.